NAPPANEE — Donald E. Stackhouse, age 88, of Nappanee, Indiana, died at 7:11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Don was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Fairfield Township, Indiana, to Raymond and Ruth Viola (Perkins) Stackhouse.
He graduated from Ashley High School.
On July 11, 1954, he married Patricia Gramling at Ashley United Methodist Church in Ashley, Indiana.
Don was a farmer and a factory worker; he retired from Dana Corp in Auburn, Indiana, after many years of service.
Don and Patricia moved to Nappanee from Corunna, Indiana, in 2009, and were members of the Nappanee United Methodist Church.
In his free time, Don enjoyed traveling and going on motor coach trips. He also had a love for horses and enjoyed them throughout his life. Most of all, Don loved his family. He cherished his wife of 68 years, adored his children and especially loved his grandchildren, supporting them in all their endeavors.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Stackhouse, of Nappanee; three children, Valerie (Danny) Koch, of Sugar Grove, Ohio, Mark (Julie) Stackhouse, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Melinda (Tom) Myers, of Nappanee; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Myron (Mary Jane) Stackhouse, of Waterloo, Indiana; and a sister, Melda Veit, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Evelyn Butler.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, and a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., on Friday, also at the funeral home.
Pastor Jim Kintigh of Living Gospel Church, Nappanee, will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Don's name may be given to The Magical Meadows, Warsaw, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.