AUBURN — Marc Raymond Bowers, age 67, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Chandler Place in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1953, in Auburn, to Raymond “Bud” and Doris (Grant) Bowers.
After graduating from high school, Marc worked at WIFF Radio station in Auburn, as the host of the Trading Post radio show for several years. After working at the radio station he worked as a dispatcher for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department for many years. He retired around 2015.
Marc was a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his aunt and uncle, Sandy and Chuck Morr, of Lima, Ohio; and several cousins.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.