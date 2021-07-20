GARRETT — Judith “Judy” L. Rahrig, age 77, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Judy was born on July 15, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Homer W. and Evelyn L. (Fieldstad) Dunkley, and they preceded her in death.
She married James A. Rahrig on May 15, 1971, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
She was a co-owner of Garrett Greenhouse for 26 years, retiring on May 10, 1999.
Judy was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, and was a member of Friends of the Library, Garrett Garden Club and enjoyed card making.
Judy is survived by her husband, James A. Rahrig, of Garrett, Indiana; three children, Joel (Valerie) Rahrig, of Garrett, Indiana, Janell Fell, of Garrett, Indiana, and Jeremy Rahrig, of Garrett, Indiana; sister, Karen (Ed) Matthias, of Lebanon, Ohio; and grandchildren, Aiden, Conner and Sophia Boltz, of Garrett, Indiana.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer W. and Evelyn L. Dunkley.
Visitation will take place from 2-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Calling will take place from 9-10 a.m., prior to services at the church.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials are to Lakes James Christian Assembly or First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana.
