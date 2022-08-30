FREMONT — James Arthur Swift, 85, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, to Wayne Wilcox and Helen Ruth (Hanselman) Swift.
James graduated from Angola High School and had attended Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana.
He married the love of his life, Judith Ann Thomas, on Sept. 1, 1967.
James farmed his own land, as well as drove bus for MSD of Steuben County for more than 40 years. He had been a Reserve Deputy for the Steuben County Sheriff's Department and for the Angola City Police Department. James also enjoyed working at radio stations, WLKI in Angola, Indiana, WTVB and WANG, both in Coldwater, Michigan, where he was a radio personality and sports announcer. He enjoyed being a member of the Angola Community Theater where he worked in the sound and lighting booth.
James was a member of Angola Christian Church, where he was an Elder and worked in the sound booth and maintenance department.
He was also a member of Goldwing Road Riders Chapter U and Sons of the American Revolution. He was proud to be a member of Boy Scouts of America, where he was an Eagle Scout and was in the Order of the Arrow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judith Ann Swift, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Jennifer (Jamie Boyer) Hoffbauer, of Fremont, Indiana; two beloved grandchildren, AJ Hoffbauer, of Angola, Indiana, and Aimee (Ross Baraga) Hoffbauer, of Lyndhurst, Ohio. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Chuck Thomas; niece, Lori (Ryan) Cox; nephew, Christopher (Beth) Thomas; and cousins, Barbara Hanselman and Ruth Crum.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with John Coney, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola Christian Church, 1297 N. C.R. 200 W., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
