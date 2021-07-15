Van Knox, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Knox are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: July 15, 2021 @ 12:47 am
