TOPEKA — Romayne J. Bender, age 75, of Topeka passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, the son of Alvin Eugene and Clara (Miller) Bender in Bristol.
At age 4, his parents moved to Topeka and he graduated in the Topeka High School class of 1965. On Aug. 30, 1986, he married Clara Delagrange at the Topeka Methodist Church and together they formed a blended and beloved family.
Romayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Clara M. Bender of Topeka; their children, Tina Lawhorn of Topeka, Ryan (Mary Ellen) Bender of Topeka; Julie Stout of Kimmell, Charlotte (Chuck) Sanders of Port Charlotte, Florida, Twila (Bob) Hughes of Nappanee, and Glenda Coney of LaGrange; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lester (Judy) Bender of Albion and Dean Bender of Goshen; three sisters, Rosalie (Steve) Kienzler of LaOtto, Bonnie (Tom) Harlan of Ocala, Florida, and Gwen (Michael) Stump of Elkhart; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert Bender, Gene “Chip” Bender, Dayle Ann Bender; a son, Wilbur Cross; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Zentz.
Romayne worked in the RV industry for more than 25 years, retiring in 2007 to move to Florida where he and Clara resided until 2020. While in Florida he enjoyed working at the golf course where he also enjoyed playing golf.
He served on the Topeka Town Board for 12 years, eight of which he served as president. Romayne also served on the Topeka Park Board for many years. He was a member of the Edgewater United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida, and was a faithful member of the Topeka United Methodist Church for many years prior to moving south. Romayne also enjoyed woodworking projects.
A funeral service will be held in Romayne’s honor at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Maple Grove Church, 806 S Main St, Topeka. Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate. Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Topeka.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Maple Grove Church. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
