COLUMBIA CITY — Shirla Jean Henney, 87, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
Born on Feb. 14, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Fred and Berneice (Schlaudroff) Anderson.
She attended grade school through her junior year at East Union Center in Wells County, and graduated from Roanoke High School.
On Feb. 14, 1954, Shirla married Lawrence "Shorty" D. Henney in Columbia City and became a resident of Whitley County.
Shirla owned Henney’s Ceramic Shop and also Henney’s Health Care Shop, where she sold Nature’s Sunshine Products. She retired 1997, from Magnavox & Anderson Bindery in Fort Wayne.
She was a member of Washington Center United Methodist Church.
Shirla is survived by her sons, Meredith (Cheryl) Henney and Walter Henney; daughters, Diana Tyrrell, Linda Henney and Debra Sulrzycki; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchilderen.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Shorty" Henney, in 2013; daughter, Roberta Henney, in 2015; sister, Dorothy Deese; brothers, James Anderson, Ray Anderson, J.C. Anderson and Carl Anderson; and son-in-law, Stanley Sulrzycki.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior.
A graveside service will take place, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter at Broxon Cemetery, south of Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to American Diabetes Association.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Shirla's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.