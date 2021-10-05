FORT WAYNE — Calvin “Frank” Brock, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Union City, Ohio, to Othol E. and Delsie S. (Skidmore) Brock.
Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II.
He married Roselyn Carroll on Nov. 16, 1947, at Pleasant Lake, and she survives.
Frank was a body technician and salesman from Maxton Motors in Butler, Indiana, for 54 years, retiring in 2003.
Frank was a member of Stroh Church of Christ.
He was a member of American Legion Post 202 of Butler, Loyal Order of Moose in Auburn, Butler Eagles and the Butler Rotary Club.
Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Steve F. and Jeanne Brock, of Auburn, Dennis L. and Joyce Brock, of Buckeye, Arizona, Terry L. and Shearah Brock, of Denver, Colorado ,and Sandra J. Lorenzen, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother and sister-in-law, William “Kermit” and Evelyn Brock, of Waco, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Jo Brock, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Wilbur Brock, Doyle Brock and Noel Brock.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Mike Hamm officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
