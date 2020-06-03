Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.