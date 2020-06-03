GARRETT — Richard L. Furnish, 88, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Garrett to Milo and Cora A. (Burroughs) Furnish.
He was a materials handler at American Hoist for 28 ½ years and then worked at Stanadyne five years before retiring in 1984.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a Corporal.
Richard was a member of Garrett American Legion and Garrett VFW.
He married Donna Molter on Nov. 12, 1955, at St. Joe Catholic Church and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons and two daughters, Richard D. (Terri) Furnish, of Pleasant Lake, Steven E. (Amanda) Furnish, of Jasper, Faith A. (Kenneth Myers) Brown, of Auburn, and Karolyn R. Gater of Longmont, Colorado; six grandchildren, Ryan Gater, Andrea (Rex) Harper, Danielle (Ian) Pointer, Cora (Johnnie) Chapman-Davis, Curtis Chapman and Douglas Furnish; two stepgrandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Stella Johnson and Gladys Thompson; and a brother, Donald E. Furnish.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett with the Garrett American Legion conducting military honors.
Calling is 1-3 on Friday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.