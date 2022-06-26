AUBURN — Kay Adele Kruse, 74, died on Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home with her family, after a four year battle with cancer.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1947, in Allegan, Michigan, to Maurice and Lenore (Hazelrigg) Yerden.
Kay was a homemaker and a Home School pioneer. She taught and instructed for 25 years. Kay was a very committed and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a devoted Christian Lady. She was a member of County Line Church of God for more than 50 years. She served her church as a Sunday school Superintendent and director of special music.
She was a talented and lifelong singer. She sang for many local events and sang with the Symphonettes Trio, when she attended Anderson College.
She belonged to Bloomin Buds Home Demonstration Club and served as an officer for several years for the Indiana Assembly Women’s Club. She was a former President and is in the Hall of Fame of the Indiana Auctioneers Women’s Auxiliary. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Auctioneers Auxiliary. She belonged to the DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club and served as a Delegate several times to the Indiana Republican Convention.
Kay married Dennis Kruse on Dec. 22, 1968, at County Line Church of God, and he survives in Auburn.
Also surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Michelle Kruse, of Auburn, John and Abby Kruse, of Auburn, Tim and Marybeth Kruse, of Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic, and Daniel Webster Kruse, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren, Caleb Kruse, Michael Kruse, Jackson Kruse, Goldie Kruse, James Kruse, Samuel Kruse, Honey Kruse, Coco Kruse, Jaunpablo Kruse, Sunshine Kruse, Charlotte Kruse and Emeth Kruse; brother and his wife, Frank and Ruth Yerden, of Portland, Oregon; sister and her husband, Connie and Mike Jensen, of Logan, Utah; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dean Kruse, David and Pat Kruse, Diann and Steve Ferris, Daniel J. and Candy Kruse and Debra and Mike Shoaff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Derald and Jackie Kruse.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at County Line Church of God, with the Rev. Stuart Kruse and the Rev. Dane Kruse officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the church and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in Kay’s memory to J. Kruse Education Center for a career coaching scholarship, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn, IN 46706.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
