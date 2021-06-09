ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Donna Joan Malaer Moody, 73, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Harmony at Reynolds Mountain.
Born on Oct. 30, 1947, in Whittier, California, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and
Dolores Malaer.
She raised her family and ran her business in Angola, Indiana, and later lived in Key West, Florida, before moving to Asheville, North Carolina.
She was the owner of Insta-Green Turf and Landscape in Fremont, Indiana for more than 25 years.
Of her many hobbies, she was an avid runner, and enjoyed biking, swimming, golfing and downhill skiing.
In Monroe County, Florida, she was a Key West Ambassador and co-founder of FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates of Monroe County).
Surviving are her children, Kimberly Sherry and her spouse, Tom, of Asheville, North Carolina, Wendy Zintsmaster and her spouse, Matt, of Key West, Florida, and Ginger Moody, of Noblesville, Indiana. Surviving siblings are Sharon Burnett and her
spouse, Bill, of Saied Valley, California, and Tom Malaer, of California; and grandchildren, Connor Sherry and Cole Sherry, both of Asheville, North Carolina, Makenna Mackintosh and Madison Zintsmaster and MacKenzie Zintsmaster, both of Key West, Florida.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
