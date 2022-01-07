ALBION — Leon Clair Stetler, 91, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at The Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin, Georgia.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1930, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Amos and Bessie (Throop) Stetler.
He was a 1948 graduate of Metz High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, and went to barber college in LaPorte, Indiana.
He moved to Albion in 1958, and was a barber in Albion and Wolf Lake for 17 years. He then worked for Central Noble High School as a custodian for 15 years, before retiring.
He enjoyed 15 winters in Frostproof, Florida, with his wife Dolores. He also enjoyed garage sales, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his daughters, Linda (Mike) Irelan, of Toccoa, Georgia, and Judy (Perry) Gordon, of Albion; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Neal Stetler and Noel Stetler, of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; his parents; infant son, Kim Lavon; brother, Blaine Stetler; sister, Marilyn Ellet; and infant sister, Kathryn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Doug Keenan will officiate.
At the request of the family, masks are to be worn for those attending.
Private burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Leon's memory may be directed to Berean Baptist Church, Albion.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
