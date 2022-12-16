ORLAND — Jill Ellen VanWagner McNamee, 71, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 8, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana, to Wendell (Dick) and Ruth (Ernsberger) VanWagner.
Jill's parents and brother, James C. VanWagner, preceded her in death.
Jill graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1969, and attended Dental Assistant school in Fort Wayne.
She worked as a dental assistant in Fort Wayne and Fremont, Indiana, and for several years as assistant to the Prairie Heights Elementary librarian, before her retirement.
She married Ronald McNamee on Feb. 20, 1972, at Orland Methodist Church. Jill and Ron lived in Fort Wayne for several years and briefly in Danville, Illinois, before moving back to Orland in 1974. Ron survives Jill in Orland.
Jill was a long-time member of Orland Congregational Church.
She loved and was much loved by her family and will be dearly missed. One of her favorite activities was camping with Ron and collecting Petoskey stones along the shores of Lake Michigan. She was an accomplished equestrian in her youth and showed horses and cattle at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
Also surviving in addition to Jill's husband, Ron, are two daughters, Megan (Tyler) Fry, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Mallory (Matthew) Grossman, of Wolcottville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Hunter Fry, Olivia Fry, Madison Grossman, Morgan Grossman, Mason Grossman and Makenna Grossman; and Jill's sister, JoAnn (Rodrick) Lewis, of Orland.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with pastor Mark Emelander officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be made to Orland Congregational Church.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
To send condolences visit www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
