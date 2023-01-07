AUBURN — Brenda C. Bishop, 68, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home, with her family at her side.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, to Curtis and Joyce (Scofield) Crager.
Brenda worked for Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne. She worked at Steel Dynamics in Butler for 20 years before retiring in 2016.
She was a member of Harvest Fellowship on Wallen Road in Fort Wayne, and loved riding horses.
Brenda married Daniel J. Bishop on Sept/ 27, 1974. in Auburn. and he survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Joyce Crager, of Hamilton; son Elton D. Bishop, of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Casey C. Bishop, of Grabil and Wendy J. Murry and her husband, Greg, of Churubusco; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister Laura Franke and her husband, Brian, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her father; son, Jarrod Crager; brother, Warren Crager; and sister, Marcia Allen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Pastor Paul Mowery of Harvest Fellowship on Wallen Road will officiate.
Calling is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the funeral Home.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
