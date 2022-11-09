ANGOLA — Theodore M. Hayes, DVM, 88, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Born on June 18, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Theodore R. and Ellen (McKnitt) Hayes.
Theodore graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He did his undergraduate studies at Purdue University and received his Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine through Ohio State University.
Theodore owned and operated Southtown Veterinary Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for more than 40 years.
Surviving are his children, Theodore K. (Karen) Hayes, of Hamilton, Indiana, Matthew L. (Rebecca) Hayes, of Orland, Indiana, and Jane (Roger) Hormann, of Fremont, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy P. Hayes in 1993; daughter, Melissa Hayes; and sister, Alice Lancaster.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
