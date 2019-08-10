William Jenkins 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save William Dave Jenkins, 89, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Leo, Indiana.Arrangements entrusted to Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLast First Day for Dave PinePolice chief defends Kendallville's safetyMan trapped in bucket that hit power lineRome City hosting the The Moving Wall memorialButler couple's Chevelle has historyChildcare issues force some parents to stay homeLarry GriffinCheerleaders raise school spirit to new heightsCourthouse caretaker honored for 50 yearsBecker to lead Chargers in 2019 Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Government is behaving disgracefully (1)IU to research spread of misinformation on social media (1)Trump does not deserve or warrant our support (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Steuben County Fair all results Stupid news DeKalb County Public Meetings Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility welcomes addiction recovery specialist Police blotter Finding history and magic along the Ohio Priorities USDA sets county rates for trade aid payments
