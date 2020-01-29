LIGONIER — Nadine A. Antonides, 96, of Ligonier, Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 27, 1923, in Altamont, Illinois, to Hugh and Anna Mae (Johnson) Smith.
On Dec. 25, 1942, in Howe she married Lee Antonides. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Antonides was a homemaker.
Surviving are a daughter, Judy Hershberger, of Wolcottville; a son, Larry (Mary) Antonides, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd Smith, of Illinois.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Antonides; a son-in-law, Eugene “Gino” Hershberger; three sisters, Marie Bannick, Evelyn Clegg, and her twin sister, Maxine Belinsky; and three brothers, Hubert Smith, Warren Smith, and Earl Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh, of Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Visitation is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Kendallville Youth Center, 211 Iddings St., Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.