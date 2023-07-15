COLUMBIA CITY — Roberta J. North, age 82, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 10:16 a.m., on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her residence.
Born on Nov. 15, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Richard and Gladys (Klump) Dornick.
Roberta attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1958, and was a lifelong Whitley County resident. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but also retired from Kroger in Columbia City after 15 years.
Roberta was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, Columbia City.
She was also an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, gardening, and canning in her free time.
Survivors include her children, Steven North and Laura (Linc) Linn, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Dawn Schmitt, Matthew Parent, Jennifer Bowles, Lisa North, Jonathan North, Tarah Ihrie, Kimberly North and Tristan Linn; several great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Sereta) Dornick, of Columbia City; and son-in-law, Ed Parent, of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John North; stepson, Michael North; stepdaughter, Cathy Parent; and granddaughter, Teresa Parent.
Friends may call on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at DeMoney Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Roberta will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Roberta, may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roberta J. North, please visit our floral store.
