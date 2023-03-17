Christina Kay Thompson, 65, of Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina, died peacefully the morning of March 6, 2023.
A 1975 graduate of Hamilton Community Schools and 1988 graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing, she spent her life in service to others as a registered nurse. She had certifications in obstetrics-gynecology, oncology, orthopedics, operating room, home health care, medical review, and forensics, finishing her career as a nurse legal consultant.
Traveling extensively, Ms. Thompson spent her free time visiting many of our country's parks, unless there was a nearby roller coaster which she loved to ride! Her other passion was professional sports. She spent summer watching tennis and fall watching the NFL, all while waiting for March Madness.
Chris was born on July 3, 1957, in Huntington, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin J.; mother, Catherine A. Bolyard; and older brother, Tim.
Surviving family are sister, Becky (Stephanie Ezell), of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Bill (Laurie Naus), of Leesburg, Indiana; sister, Kathy (Rob Montgomery), of Charlotte, North Carolina; niece, Magi Strickler (Brent), of Avon, Indiana; nephew, Chad (Jessica Buss), of Cleveland, Ohio; and niece Chloe, of Leesburg, Indiana; along with two great-nieces; three great-nephews; and four beloved canine “nephews”.
Interment will be at a later date at Hamilton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite dolphin charity, the WDC (adopt-us.whales.org).
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is honored to assist the family.
