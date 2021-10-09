JACKSON, Ga. — Mr. Robert Lewis Corson, age 76, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Robert was born on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to Harold Corson and Luetta Krick Corson. They preceded him in death.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen Lancaster Corson.
Robert served in the United States Marine Corps.
He later retired after 37 years of employment with Indiana and Michigan Electric, now known as AEP, and then worked part-time as a courtesy driver for Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman, and collector. He would teach other kids in the neighborhood to hunt and fish as they were growing up. Robert loved nature, volunteering, and helping others in his community.
Robert is survived by his children, Ronald and Brenda Johnston, of Michigan, Shiloh O. Corson, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Shannon Corson, of Winter Springs, Florida; grandchild, Lindsey Johnston; brother, Thomas Corson, of Avilla, Indiana; special friend, Nancy Biles; beloved cat, Miss Kitty; beloved dog, Cowboy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Smith and Sons, Miller Chapel in South Whitley, Indiana.
A funeral service will follow on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College St., Jackson, Georgia, is serving the Corson family.
