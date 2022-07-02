GRABILL — Donna (Weicht) Barber Smyth, of Grabill, Indiana, died on Friday, June 17, 2022.
She was born on March 24, 1944, in Butler, Indiana, to Dean and Hazel Weicht. They preceded her in death.
She lived most of her life in DeKalb County, Indiana, and graduated from Hamilton High School. She also had a degree in education from Ball State University.
She worked as a secretary at Messenger in Auburn for many years.
She is survived by her husband, James Smyth, of Butler.
Also surviving are her brothers, Dewayne Weicht, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Devon Wiecht, of Hamilton and Devair (Butch) Weicht, of Butler; two sons, Casey Barber, of Texas, and Andy Barber, of Billingham, Washington; three grandchildren, Jessica, of Denver, Colorado, Jorda, of Wisconsin, and Max, of Billingham, Washington.
Arrangements were made by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.
