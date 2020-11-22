Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.