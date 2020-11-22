ANGOLA — George Edward “Butch” Rodgers, age 82, of Angola, died Thursday Nov.19, 2020 at home.
Butch was born in Chicago, Illinois, to his parents, George and Kathryn (Matic) Rodgers, on Sept. 27, 1938.
He obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Kansas State University. During this time, he saw active duty in the United States Navy Reserves during the Cuban missile crisis, where he flew with patrol squadron 661. His training and education added to George’s natural love of fixing things. As a young man he was not afraid to tackle new hobbies. Being an avid pilot and scuba diving were just a couple of his loves. He had tremendous enthusiasm for all water sports.
As he matured, he used his degree and worked as an engineer in the petroleum industry for many years. Interesting projects took him all around the western side of the globe.
Later in life he enjoyed a more relaxed lifestyle of fishing and spending lots of time back in the Midwest at Hoosier Hill Farm with his wife Becky. George projected amazing optimism his entire life and he had a natural ability of inspiring everyone he touched. You will be greatly missed Butch!
Survivors include:
Wife: Rebecca Rodgers of Angola; Son, Craig and Anna Rodgers and their sons, Gabriel and Jacob of Oregon; Son, Peter and Debra Roesner, II and their son, Peter, III of Petoskey, Michigan; Son, David and JJ Roesner of Chicago, Illinois; Son, Franklin and Kristin Roesner and their children, Adam and Nina of Indianapolis; Son, Doug and Lexi Rodgers and their daughters, Morgan, Kelsey, and Perry of Florida; and Sister: Carol and Bob Green of California.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Angola United Methodist Church in Angola. Private military burial will be in Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
