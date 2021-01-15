SHIPSHEWANA — Sherrill "Sherry" Vaughn-Eash, 77, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 12:37 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Noble County, Indiana, to Charles and Ruth (Carter) Smith.
On Aug. 11, 1961, in Noble County, she married Rex Vaughn. He died on Sept. 8, 2008.
On Dec. 30, 2011, in Shipshewana, she married Gerald Eash; he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Burroughs, of Wolcottville and Stephanie (Daron) Yoder, of Howe; son, Brian (Georgeanne) Vaughn, of Howe; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Annette Munsell, of Topeka; four stepsons, Tyler Eash and Chris (Michelle) Eash, both of Sturgis, Michigan, Ryan (Lori Hochstetler) Eash, of Chesterton and Cory (Vanessa) Eash, of LaGrange; 14 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Pam Hanes, of Waterloo; and two brothers, Charles and Kendall Smith, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rex; parents; and a sister, Linda Napier.
Sherry was a homemaker and a member of Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
She was involved with the Bible Study Fellowship for 40-plus years and a leader for many years.
She worked for the Westview School System for eight years.
The family will hold private services. Services will be conducted by Pastor Brett Stevens.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Goshen Home Care and Hospice or Shipshewana United Methodist Church.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.