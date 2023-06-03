ROME CITY — Juanita Mast, 98, of Rome City, Indiana, (district: 22-1), died at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1925, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Levi J. and Susie (Schrock) Christner.
On Nov. 3, 1949, in LaGrange County, she married Perry A. Mast. He died on Dec. 24, 2008.
Surviving are a son, Wilbur (Marlene) Mast, of Goshen; daughter, Frieda (Daniel) Bontrager, of Rome City; eight grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Merle (Edna) Christner, of Shipshewana; and sister, Anna Mosley, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two infant daughters, Anna Elaine Mast and Sarah Sue Mast; and an infant son; granddaughter, Kristina Yoder; three brothers, Kenneth, Mervin and Freeman Christner; and sister, Frieda Miller.
Juanita was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all-day Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the family residence, 1070 W. Northport Road, Rome City.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, June 4, 2023, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Daniel O. Lambright and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
