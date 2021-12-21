ORLAND — Sandra Lee Foltz, 79, of Orland passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born on May 31, 1942, in Medford, Oregon, to Wymond and Goldie (Wurster) Castner.
Sandra retired from Atwood in LaGrange.
She was a member of the Orland Congregational Church and Orland American Legion Post 423 Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Kathy (Perry) Allen of Pleasant Lake, Christopher (Lori) Kurtz of Orland, Karen (Joe) Kugler of South Milford and Scott (Teri) Kurtz of Orland. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Foltz on Dec. 6, 2013; sister, Cheryl Elliott and one grandson.
Funeral Services will be at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Orland Congregational Church with Pastor Mark Emelander officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Steuben County.
Memorials may be made to the Orland Fire Department or to the Orland Congregational Church.
Weicht Funreral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
