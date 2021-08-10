Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.