ANGOLA — Earlene J. Crull, 91, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1929, on the family farm in Flint, Indiana, to Earl and Sarah (Brown) Shuman.
Earlene graduated from Flint High School.
She was a Registered Nurse and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Indiana University.
She married Bobby R. Crull on June 3, 1972.
Earlene had worked as a nurse for Dr. Sanford Snyderman of Ear, Nose & Throat in Fort Wayne. She had worked in Home Health for a while before retiring as the Prairie Heights Community School Nurse.
Earlene was a member of Flint United Methodist Church.
She loved to plow and plant garden, enjoyed planting trees and flowers, mowing, watching and feeding the birds. She just loved to be outdoors. She spent most of her life maintaining the family farm. She thought it was very important to keep it going and enjoyed doing it.
Surviving are her two nieces, Lucretia (Steve) Shank, of Angola, Indiana, and Lorene (John) Dougherty, of Nappanee, Indiana; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Roger Hague of Angola, Indiana, three sisters-in-law; and another brother-in-law. Also surviving are two stepsons, Kim (Gail) Crull, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Kevin (Laurie) Crull, of Pylesville, Maryland; stepdaughter, Kelle Sitianus, of New Haven, Indiana; seven step-grandchildren; and 10 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby R. Crull; and sister, Janice Hague.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor J. L. Horton officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Flint United Methodist Church or to Parkview Home Health & Hospice.
Due to mandated guidelines and for everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
