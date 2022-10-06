HOWE — Bobbi Jo Bustos, 48, of Howe, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a 5-month battle with cancer.
She was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Aug. 22, 1974, to Robert J. and Sarah (Dawson) Byler.
Bobbi was a lifetime resident of LaGrange County and graduated in 1992, from Lakeland High School. She attended college for a few years at IUSB and had the opportunity to work at her most loved place, Disney. She was part of Disney’s college program and went to Florida, to work and live for four months. She was a cheerleader in high school and continued that passion by serving as a cheerleading coach.
For the last several years she worked as a closing processor at Lakeland Title Company in LaGrange.
On Aug. 5, 1995, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael B. Bustos. He survives her in Howe.
Along with her husband, Michael, she was the loving mother to her three daughters, Abigail Bustos, of Howe, Alyssa Bustos, of Auburn and Arianna Bustos, of Howe; her mother, Sarah Byler, of Hudson; a sister, Wendy (Gordon) Frost, of Elkhart; a brother, Fred (Julie) Byler, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, who died on June 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Bobbi’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
