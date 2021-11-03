Rochelle Engle
COLUMBIA CITY — Rochelle Marie Engle, 60, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 2:48 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Born April 11, 1961, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, she was a daughter of James and Joan (Bazilwich) Eggebeen.
Growing up in the Grand Rapids area, she graduated from East Kentwood High School in 1979. She continued her education at Ivy Tech.
On Oct. 20, 1995, she married Mark R. Engle. They made their first home in Laud, moving to Smith Twp., Whitley County, in 2004.
A medical claims specialist, she worked for Lincoln Life, Fort Wayne, from 1989 to 1993, then she moved to Employee Plans. In 1995, she became the benefits Administrator for Key Benefits, Fort Wayne. During her tenure, she spearheaded the successful work-from-home model now used by many in the insurance industry.
Fond of horses, she and her husband raised and showed champion painted horses. In 1994 and 1995, their horses won Reserve Champion at the Painted Horse World Show. She assisted her husband with his farrier and horse dentistry business.
Enjoying the outdoors, she and her husband took daily walks near their country home, always in the company of their highly trained German shepherd service dog, Brix. At home, her small dog, Max, was her constant companion. In her younger years, summer afternoons were often spent at one of the area lakes enjoying boating or jet skis.
A loving and caring mother and grandmother, she was also faithful to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She belonged to the Victory Christian Fellowship Church of North Manchester, the 4-H Horse and Pony Club for 10 years, and served as a horse judge for 10 years.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 26 years, Mark; children, Sunshine (Chad) Eckert, of Columbia City, Charity Cherneski and Shandy Cheneski, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Gabby Fry, Isaiah Small, Sarah Cherneski and Dawson Eckert; her father, James (Eva) Eggebeen of Mesa, Arizona; her mother, Joan Oosterhius, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and a half-sister, Tanya Oosterhius, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Burial will be at Blue River Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Warehouse, Columbia City, or Victory Christian Fellowship Church, North Manchester.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.