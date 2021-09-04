FORT WAYNE — Lisa Marie Burlage, 53, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully at her parent’s home in Columbia City, Indiana, at 4:13 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after a cancer diagnosis on her birthday three years ago.
Born on Aug. 10, 1968, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of Robert Jay and Linda Irene (Yoder) Bixler.
Beginning school at Arcola, the family then moved to Columbia City, where she completed elementary at Mary Raber and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1986.
For 16 years, she worked for BAE Systems in Fort Wayne.
Her grandchildren became her pride and joy focusing her life around them. She taught them through songs and rhymes to spell their names and imparted her knowledge of cars, as they would compete to identify them on their travels. She helped develop their skills in sports.
Always interested in cars, she recently switched to a Hemi Durango SUV to accommodate the grandchildren. She was able to travel to make her bucket list trip to Florida, with the grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Sierria M. (Jacob) Moser, of Columbia City; a stepdaughter, Renee Burlage, of North Manchester, her fiancé, Todd Raugh, of Fort Wayne; parents, Robert and Linda Bixler, of Columbia City; her beloved grandchildren, Vivian Burlage, Jaci Moser, Charli Moser, Karsen Moser, Paige Smith and Shiann Owen; and a brother, Robert (Christine) Bixler Jr., of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Bonita Bixler; and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Helen Yoder.
There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
