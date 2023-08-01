LIGONIER — Ellen J. Ruppel, age 81, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1941, in Ligonier, to Harold and Anna (Hite) Simmons.
Ellen married Henry Ruppel. He passed away on Oct. 16, 2015.
Ellen is survived by her sons, Randy (Pam) Ruppel, of Roanoke, Virginia and Brad Ruppel, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; four grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Simmons, of Bloomington, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Ellen was a nurse for more than 50 years. She graduated from Nursing School at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Ellen worked as a reviewer for the state at various nursing homes.
She also enjoyed traveling. Throughout her life she was a kind, intelligent, compassionate but a fiercely independent woman. She will be missed by so many.
A service will be held in Ellen’s honor at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Ken Weaver will officiate.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Thursday.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
