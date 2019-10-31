Theodore N. Hudson, 66, of Sturgis, Michigan, died on Monday October 28. 2019, at Thurston Wood Villages in Sturgis, Michigan.
Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana, is handling the arrangements.
