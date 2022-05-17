KENDALLVILLE — Agapito “Danny” Montoya, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Oct. 22, 1955, to Frederico Montoya Cordero and Priscilliana Montoya Valenzuela. They preceded him in death.
Danny worked at FoamX (FXI) from 1981, until his retirement in 2016.
Fishing, hunting, driving his old cars, especially his 1960 Chevy Apache, were things he enjoyed doing in his spare time. He often drove his boys around to listen to country music when they were young. Spending time with family and friends and raising his four boys was what he enjoyed the most.
Survivors include his sons, Michael and Jennifer Montoya, David Montoya, Juan and Erica Montoya and Danny Montoya; grandchildren, Kiana and Sergio Castro, Autumn Montoya, Dominic Montoya, Talia Montoya, Seth Montoya, Faith Quaintance, Damien Montoya and Alissa Montoya; great-grandson, Malachi Castro; bonus sons, Jose Pardo and his wife, Betty, and Layton Hilkey; brothers, Octavio “Joe” Montoya Valenzuela and Karen, Fransisco “Javier” Montoya Valenzuela and Sharon, Frederico “Leco” Montoya Valenzuela, Manuel Montoya Valenzuela and Martha and Daniel Montoya Valenzuela and Guadalupe; sisters, Celia Rodriguez Montoya and Castulo, Andrea Monvalen Montoya and Rocky, Alicia Ramirez Montoya and Antonio and Rosa Hilda Montoya.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother who died at birth; a 3-month-old brother, Jose Jesus; sisters, Magdelena “Nina” Juarez Montoya, Hortensia Montoya Valenzuela and Ramona Montoya Valenzuela.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Danny’s boys to help with expenses.
