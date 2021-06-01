Darold Lee Cart, 60, of rural Pierceton, Indiana, died at 12:06 a.m., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He had been battling cancer.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, Indiana.
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 12:59 am
