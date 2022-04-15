KENDALLVILLE — A memorial service for George O. Witwer will be Saturday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.
A Kendallville resident since 1962, Mr. Witwer, 92, died Jan. 20 at his winter home in Key West, Florida. He was publisher emeritus and principal owner of KPC Media Group, Inc.
His wife, Dorothy Lee Booth Witwer, preceded him in death in 2015; surviving are four children and their spouses; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a sister.
