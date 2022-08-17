Kevin McQueen
COLUMBIA CITY — Kevin Lee McQueen, 53, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 11:46 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, where he was a patient for the past five weeks.
Born on Dec. 24, 1968, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital, Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of the late James E. and Susan J. (Sheets) McQueen. Growing up in Jefferson Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1987.
After working various jobs, he went to work for Dexter Axle in North Manchester, then transferred to the Albion Plant, where he had 28 years of service as a machinist.
The fall and winter months brought his favorite activity, deer hunting, and pastimes of Colts Football and IU Basketball. During the warmer months, he liked watching NASCAR races and local and regional drag racing.
He is survived by two adult children, Jessica and Hunter; a sister, Tricia S. (Jeremy) Kilgore, of Churubusco; and nephews, Hayden, JT and Bentley.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Kody.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Kevin’s honor are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.