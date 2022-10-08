CLEAR LAKE — Richard "Rick" Lewis Gartner, 68, of Clear Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1954, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Ernest Lee and Mary Jane Gartner.
He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in 1972, and from Northwood Institute/University in Midland, Michigan, in 1976.
He married Susan Thoen Gartner in 1977. She preceded him in death.
Rick retired as President/Dealer Principal of his family's business, Reed Brothers Dodge in Rockville, Maryland.
Rick married Kristine (Kane) Bercaw in June 2011, and she survives.
Rick enjoyed traveling, lake life, fishing, boating, time with his family and friends, and being near the water.
Surviving are his stepchildren, Alison (Justin) Aldrich, of Corunna, Indiana, and Jacquelyn (Brian) Bego, of McCordsville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Ava and Elle Aldrich and Declan and Noah Bego; sisters, Jeanne Gartner, of Oakton, Virginia, and Bonnie (David) Warfield, of Germantown, Maryland; and one brother, Barry (Suzanne) Gartner, of Germantown, Maryland. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and grandson, Bradford Rex Bego.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Pastor Jeff Corder will be officiating.
Private family burial will take place at Butler Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Rick's honor to Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, IN 46737 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 5646 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
