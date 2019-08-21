AUBURN — Daniel Addison Burris, 19, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, while swimming with his family in their backyard pond.
Dan was born on Jan. 28, 2000, in Auburn, Indiana, to Brent and Nancy (Black) Burris.
He was a student at DeKalb High School.
Dan loved watching lawn mowers in action, was passionate about vacuuming and roller skating, and was a chili connoisseur. He enjoyed regular family camping trips, music lessons, enthusiastic piano playing, and looking through the Kroger ads.
Dan was a source of light and joy to his family and all who knew him, and he will be missed terribly.
Survivors include his parents, Brent and Nancy Burris, of Auburn, Indiana; sisters, Malorie Burris (Jacob Miller), of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Grace Burris of Baku, Azerbaijan; brothers, Madison Burris, of Bozeman, Montana, Graham Burris and Luke Burris, both of Auburn, Indiana; grandmother, Joan (McClintock) Black, of Wheaton, Illinois; grandfather, Robert Burris of Auburn, Indiana; aunt, Beverly Black, of Waterloo, Indiana; uncle, Steven Black of Aurora, Illinois; and aunt and uncle David and Dawn Burris, of Waterloo, Indiana.
Dan was preceded in death by a grandmother, Alice Ann (Drage) Burris; and a grandfather, William Black.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jeffrey Corder will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, at the church.
Burial will follow the services at Clear Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorials can be made to Alliance Industries in Garrett, Indiana; a non-profit organization supporting and employing people with both mental and physical disabilities.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.