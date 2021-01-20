KENDALLVILLE — William Howard Whitcomb, age 78, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Hospice Hanson House in Michigan.
Mr. Whitcomb was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 1, 1942, to Howard and Thelma (Leins) Whitcomb. They preceded him in death.
Bill graduated from Kendallville High School in 1959, Manchester College in 1963, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Physical Education and then received his Master’s Degree from Indiana University (Bloomington) in Elementary Education in 1968.
He married Evelyn Parks on Dec. 18, 1966, and she preceded him in death on May 7, 1997.
He was a teacher at East Noble Schools from 1963 to 2000.
After retiring, he enjoyed camping at various campgrounds around Michigan.
Survivors include his sons, Jason Whitcomb, of Fort Wayne and Spencer and Ana Whitcomb, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Lindy and Gary Wyniemko, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; six grandchildren, Cole, Olivia, Luke, Sophie, Amelia and Weston.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to JJ’s House at www.jjhouse.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
