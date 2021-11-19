KENDALLVILLE — Jack Ray Bieber, age 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Mr. Bieber was born in East Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 5, 1928, to Ray Fredrick Bieber and Reva Alma (Rideout) Bieber. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Olney High School, Ross Township, in 1946, and married Dorothy Alice McIntire on Feb. 27, 1946, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monroe, Michigan.
Dorothy preceded him in death on Aug. 22, 2009.
Jack was a farmer and fertilizer plant manager with Custom Farm Service. He retired from Terra International in 1990. After retirement, he was an agronomist and farm consultant for three large farming operations in Ohio, and Michigan, before totally retiring in 2018.
Jack was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Wauseon Lodge and Toledo Shrine.
He was also a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy and Jerry Hooser, of Corunna; son, Robert and Betty Bieber, of Fayette, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Rollin Miller, of Fayette, Ohio.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Ann Miller in March 2021, and an infant sister, Jean Ann.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at noon at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 11 a.m., prior to the service.
The Rev. David Mathews will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.