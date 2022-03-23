Jane I. Lewis, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Life Care Center of LaGrange, Indiana
Arrangements are with Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 4:47 am
