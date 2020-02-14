Shirley Spindler Feb 14, 2020 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley D. Spindler, 84, of Harlan, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her residence. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity mourns Conlei WalworthDeputy sheriff’s car struck on interstateWolcottville man gets 8 1/2 years in shootingKruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish AcresOfficers' bravery to be featured on TV showA super experienceFive years later, organ recipient meets donor familySecond Amendment group pitches sanctuary status for Noble CountyLaGrange County police make huge heroin bust, 10 arrestedIndiana takes action to address coronavirus Images Videos CommentedDr. Rachel Link (1) Top Ads Albion Village 2-10-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Panther artists paint mural at Northern Lakes Trump and the prayer breakfast: a dilemma Valentine smiles: Love shines, through all ages DeKalb Community Calendar Lakewood grads leading women’s conference Veterans court celebrates graduates Garrett mayor reports on city’s progress Students recognized as DAR Good Citizens
