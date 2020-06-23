GARRETT — Piper C. Placencia, age 47, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Piper was born on May 5, 1973, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Gary and Ruth (Bittner) Merrell.
She was a graduate of DeKalb High School and Anderson University.
She started the Art Program at Lakewood Park in 2004, and taught there for 12 years, before teaching at Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School.
She was a member of Countyline Church of God in Garrett, and was a mentor to women and children within the church and schools. “She saw beauty in God’s creations.”
Piper married Raymond A.S. Placencia on Dec. 27, 1997, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Piper is survived by her husband, Ray Placencia, of Garrett; daughter, Valencia Placencia, of Garrett; parents, Gary and Ruth Merrell, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Myka (Ben) Stutzman, of FortWayne; Tanna (Corey) Smith, of Fort Wayne; and Kiley (Nick) Toney, of Auburn; brother, Dayton (Hope) Merrell, of Glencarbon, Illinois, father in-law: Ed Placencia; mother in-law, Toni Adams, of Hickory, North Carolina; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddie (Sarah) Placencia, of Auburn and Jamie (Alan) Okewole, of San Diego, California; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, and 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Countyline Church of God, 7716 N. Countyline Road, Auburn, IN 46706.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Countyline Church of God, with Pastor Dane Kruse officiating.
The services will be live-streamed on Countyline Church of God’s Facebook page.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
