AVILLA —LaDena S. Weaver, 57, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at her home in Avilla.
She was born on April 10, 1964, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert Leatherman and Shirley (Carter) Garrison. They preceded her in death.
LaDena held a Bachelor of Social Work from Indiana State University.
She collected antique teddy bears for most of her life, and collected other "functional" antiques. She was a very loving and giving person.
On Nov. 21, 2003, in Auburn, Indiana, she married Max Weaver. He survives in Avilla.
Also surviving are her mother, Valetta (Shippy) and Jerry Gibson, of Corunna; sister, Lisa Chester, of Auburn; stepdaughter, Nicole (Richard Phillips) Weaver, of Auburn; step-grandchildren, Micah, Zoey, Riven and Damien; in-laws, William and Lorraine Weaver, of Avilla and Pat and Tom Hawkins, of Garrett; a special aunt, Debbie Cook, of Owensboro, Kentucky; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Nolan and Wilma Leatherman; a brother-in-law, Mike Chester; and beloved uncle, Butch Cook.
In keeping with LaDena's wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in LaDena's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Care of the Weaver family by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
