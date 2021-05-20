KENDALLVILLE — Daniel Thomas Michels, age 37, passed away at his home on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Danny was born on May 23, 1983, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Robert Thomas and Dawn Elaine (Rutherford) Michels.
He graduated from Lakeland High School in 2001.
On June 8, 2012, he married Kasey Jo Darnell, in LaGrange.
Danny was a group leader at the RV manufacturer, KZ Industry.
He was the ultimate sports nut and enjoyed many activities such as slow pitch softball, coaching his daughter’s little league teams in South Milford, and especially his water sports on Dallas Lake. He had a strong passion for music, was an avid Colts fan and also enjoyed his Xbox and Nintendo games. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Kasey, of Kendallville; parents, Robert and Dawn Michels; daughters, Zhoee Michels, of Huntertown, Madison Myers, of Kendallville and Courtlyn Myers, of Kendallville; son, Marcus Myers, of Kendallville; brothers, Jim Michels and Alisha Leatherman, of LaGrange and Eddie Jay and Melody Michels, of LaGrange; mother-in-law, Catherine Page, of Kendallville; sister-in-law, Tiffany Anadon, of Kendallville; five nieces, Kaelee, Kyiah, Brooklyn, McKenzie and Lakota; and three nephews, Justin, Lincoln and Jace.
Danny was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Michels; grandma, Barbara Weddle; father-in-law, William Darnell; uncle Rick Michels; aunt, Diane Michels; and lifelong friend, Gabe Mertens.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Beachy, Brian Thompson, Doug Myers, Mark Evenson, Harley Yoder, Jake Lazzarino, Lonnie Huskey, Blane Diehl, Robbie Hohenstein and Brock Thompson.
Memorial donations may be made to the family, to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.