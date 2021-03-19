ANGOLA — Janet Marie Grabill, age 82, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1939, in Angola, to Albert and Genevieve Graham.
Janet graduated from Orland High School in 1957. She attended Purdue University for two years, and graduated from Manchester College in 1961.
Janet married her high school sweetheart, Gordon, on Aug. 11, 1963.
She and Gordon began their teaching careers at Fremont Community Schools. Mrs. Grabill also taught English, Health, Home Ec, PE, and was a guidance counselor at MSD of Steuben County. She retired after 43 years in education.
Gordon and Janet had three daughters, Jackie (Rick) Hasty, of Swayzee, Michelle Everidge (deceased), and Jennifer (Dustin) Holden, of Angola; son-in-law, Rick (Tia) Everidge, of Stroh, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Haylee Everidge, Cassten Everidge, Brooke Hasty, Jenessa Hasty, Lucas Hasty, Darci Holden and Oakley Holden; a brother, David Graham, of North Palm Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Graham, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon Grabill; a daughter, Michelle Everidge; and a brother, James "Jim" Graham.
Janet loved working in her garden, growing strawberries and planting flowers and trees. She enjoyed fishing and watching the deer that would visit the family’s farm pond. In their later years, Janet and Gordon enjoyed selling emu products at Shipshewana and other vendor events.
Both longtime educators, they made a lasting impact on the students at Angola and Prairie Heights. Sports were also a passion for Janet. She kept scorebook for several years at PH basketball games.
After retirement, Janet served the Prairie Heights Community in several ways as a school board member, as a Gray Panther and also received the Mighty Oak Award. In recent years, Janet loved attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Every summer all the grandchildren came over to tend to the 4-H animals that Gordon raised on the farm and work on 4-H projects. They also spent fun times swimming with Grandma in her swimming pool. Every winter, Janet watched her grandchildren’s basketball games, before heading to Florida in March.
She was a very supportive, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her last year of life she demonstrated tenacity and determination as she fought to overcome several health issues. She was able to overcome many obstacles and grew stronger in her faith. We feel blessed for the time we have had with her and all of the wonderful memories.
We would also like to thank Visiting Nurse and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support during these last three months.
Gordon and Janet were members of SonLight Community Church.
Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at SonLight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, Indiana.
There will also be one hour of calling prior to the service on Tuesday.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at SonLight Community Church, Angola, Indiana.
Michael D. Booher will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Facial masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for the visitation and service. Only 100 people at a time will be allowed into the church for the visitation.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Prairie Heights Athletic Department, 0305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
