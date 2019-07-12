COLUMBIA CITY — Beloved Whitley County Sheriff Department K-9 patrol dog, Cas, lost her life during a fiery crash following a multi-county police chase on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
The deputy, who was her handler, was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
For our community to come together to grieve the loss of our faithful servant, a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City, IN 46725.
A funeral procession will follow the service, proceeding south on Lincolnway to Van Buren Street, east to Chauncey Street, east on Market Street, then onto Greenhill Cemetery for a Committal Service with full honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitley County Sheriff’s K-9 Fund. Arrangements in care of Smith and Son’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.