John Arnold

KENDALLVILLE — John David Arnold, age 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
John was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to David Earl Arnold and Alma Persons Arnold.
He graduated from Southside High School in Fort Wayne and Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
John was an educator with Southwest Allen County, East Allen County, and East Noble school systems. After retirement from education, he was Energy Ed Specialist for East Noble (candy bars). He was a member of Big Brothers, Kendallville Lions Club, Acres Land Trust and Sierra Club.
John was a quiet caring man who loved life and living it to the fullest, especially outdoors. For many years he participated in cycling, loved playing golf, took many service trips with the Sierra Club and loved being at the beach with all his family.
When he retired from teaching and became Energy Specialist for the school system, he was excited by the dollars he saved the system and looked forward to seeing the power bill each month.
His greatest loves were his daughter, Christin and granddaughter, Ava, and the great gifts from God of the beautiful world he gave to all.
Survivors include his daughter, Christin Arnold (Scott) Hayes, of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Ava Golden, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Mary Arnold (Marcus) Worrell, of Hurtsboro, Alabama, and Patricia Arnold (Michael) Nolan, of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by nieces, Jennifer Gridler Bowman (Cory), Sarah Gridler, Johanna Nolan Rose (Kyle); nephew, Patrick Gridler; and numerous cousins and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judith Arnold Gridler.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be made to Cole YMCA, 700 Garden St., Kendallville, IN 46755 or Acres Land Trust, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown IN 46748 or Big Brothers of Northeast Indiana, 10050 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.