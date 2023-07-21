PIERCETON — Carroll Castator, 94, formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at her home in Pierceton, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1929, in St. Joe, Indiana, to Russell A. and Helen V. (Lake) Wade.
She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo, and also the Rosary Society of the church.
She was also a former member of the Waterloo VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Carroll married Robert W Castator on July 12, 1947, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and he passed away on Jan. 26, 1996.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wade A. and Beverly Castator, of Waterloo; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Bobbie J. and Mike Voss, of Pierceton, Indiana, Valerie J. Castator, of Garrett and Anne M. and Dana Treesh, of Auburn; there are 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Raymond Castator; daughter, Sheila R. Peacock; granddaughter, Victoria Steffen; and two sisters, Ima Lee Spriestersbach and Bernadine Amaden.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday July 29, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.
Calling is on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Carroll, to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
