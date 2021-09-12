KENDALLVILLE — At 9:20 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, Jesus took his precious child, Dwight “Buddy” Hart, to his heavenly home.
Dwight Ernest Hart was born on Dec. 25, 1950, (Christmas!) to Ernest and Doris (Brown) Hart at McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Buddy was born with a severe case of Cerebral Palsy and the family doted on him, cared for him, loved him. He was spoiled and pampered, as it should be. They learned of his special needs and how to help him whenever and however he needed it.
At 18 years old, his mother could no longer care for him at home. Therefore, Buddy spent the rest of his years in local nursing facilities, with the last one being Kendallville Manor. Everyone loved Buddy at The Manor and gave him great care.
Survivors include sister, Diana (Steven) DePew; brother, Neal (Karla) Hart, of Kendallville; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great- nieces and -nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest Hart and Doris Hart; his sister, Barbara Stollar; and nephew, Johnny Stollar.
There will be a private graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
